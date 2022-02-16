Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:02 pm
Deepika Padukone is ‘overwhelmed’ for super response to Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone overwhelmed to response on Gehraiyaan

Ace Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has received both appreciation and criticism after her most-recent OTT release Gehraiyaan, shared her experience of portraying Alisha in the film.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the Piku star is ‘truly grateful and humbled’ for lapping up praises from all corners.

Sharing her experience, she wrote, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”

Also, hubby Ranveer Singh showered love on his wifey for her stellar performance in Gehraiyaan as he dropped first comment on her post.

He said, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film!”

“You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! What an extraordinary artiste you are!”

“Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic,” he added further.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi feels overwhelmed with response to Gehraiyaan

Produced by Karan Johar, the film turned out to be an urban and complex tale of friendship. It was released on February 11, 2022, with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

