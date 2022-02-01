Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “I’m listening to Ella Fitzgerald on repeat.” Deepika Padukone reacted to Janhvi’s Instagram post by asking why she isn’t listening to Gehraiyaan’s title track, which was released on Tuesday.

Janhvi shared a picture of herself from what looked like her closet on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Ella Fitzgerald on loop kind of a day.” Janhvi referenced to American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, who was known as the Queen of Jazz.

Check out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Deepika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gehraiyaan, commented on the post. Pointing out that Janhvi is listening to Ella on loop and not Gehraiyaan’s viral title track Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi, Deepika commented, “Not the #Gehraiyaan title track!?” Janhvi replied to Deepika’s comment saying, “@deepikapadukone currently cheating on Ella with Gehraiyaan.”

For the latest Entertainment News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com