Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Deepika Padukone reveals how her husband is ‘always her cheerleader’

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are winning hearts with their real-life chemistry as they never fail to impress fans when it comes to their amazing bond.

In a recent interview, the Piku actress revealed how her husband is a tactile person and always her cheerleader. “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”

Speaking of famous Ranveer Singh movies, Deepika shared a list of her husband’s work that she esteems.

“I would say Band Baaja Baraat. I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. We have worked together in three films, but there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone celebrating three years of their joyous marriage

Read More

21 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain lashes out at haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat lashes out at  people who are 'hating' his third marriage....
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Wedding Pictures with Dania Shah Goes Viral

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the...
2 hours ago
Tweeple call out Aamir Liaquat after he marries 18-year-old Dania Shah

The Twitterati begins bashing PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he...
2 hours ago
Who is Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife Dania Shah?

The rumours about Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Syeda Tuba's divorce were not...
2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat trends on Twitter after marriage announcement with an 18-year-old

In case you missed it, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain married the...
2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Romancing with Third Wife Dania Shah, Video Goes Viral

A leaked video of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston Posts her workout routine with her dogs on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Reels feature a video of her dogs, and it's...
Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘considering’ minting money like James Corden.

With their several new businesses, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling...
Wordle
11 mins ago
No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword...
11 mins ago
Archie , Meghan Markle’s son, could only be a ‘Prince’ after the Queen’s death

When Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600