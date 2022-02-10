Deepika Padukone reveals how her husband is ‘always her cheerleader’

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are winning hearts with their real-life chemistry as they never fail to impress fans when it comes to their amazing bond.

In a recent interview, the Piku actress revealed how her husband is a tactile person and always her cheerleader. “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel.”