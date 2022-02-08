Deepika Padukone has responded to questions about whether or not her husband, Ranveer Singh, was comfortable with her personal scenes in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi are seen kissing in the film’s trailer.

Shakun Batra’s drama Gehraiyaan is on modern-day relationships. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur, in addition to Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika responded to the remark, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

On Ranveer’s reaction to Gehraiyaan, Deepika said, “I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

The audience applauded Deepika and Siddhant’s on-screen chemistry in Gehraiyaan. The movie is one of the first in India to feature an intimate director. Dar Gai, a Ukrainian-born filmmaker working in India, is acknowledged as Gehraiyaan’s intimate director.