Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:22 pm
Deepika Padukone touches upon struggling days in industry alongside Katrina Kaif

One of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses Deepika Padukone talked about the struggling days she and Katrina Kaif had to face when there was no concept of having PR agents or managers at the time of their debuts.

In a recent interview, the Cocktail star revealed that they had to learn everything themselves as there was no one to help back then.

She said, “When I started, I didn’t have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn’t have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture.”

“Whereas today, girls and boys completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that’s incredible,’ we didn’t have any of that,” she revealed.

However, the 36-year-old actress acknowledged that having no managers or PR agents helped her understand herself.

She further admitted, “We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”

Deepika Padukone entered the Bollywood industry with her debut film Om Shanti Om alongside King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan in 2007 whereas Katrina began her journey in 2003 with the movie Boom.

