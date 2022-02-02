Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, ‘It’s official’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got engaged to her boyfriend

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who is also an actor, have announced their engagement. Vishal took to Instagram to share many photos of his proposal with her, giving their admirers a sneak peek.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was photographed flaunting her engagement ring. Under her lumbar belt, she wore multi-colored clothing. Vishal was dressed casually in blue denim and a shirt.

Devoleena flashed her ring and kissed it as the two hugged each other. Vishal got down on his knees and presented her with a bouquet and the ring in one of the photos.

Vishal seemingly popped the question at Devoleena’s home. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “It’s official (ring and red heart emojis). Love you @devoleena.” Reacting to the post, Devoleena commented, “Yayyyy (red heart emojis). Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu. (hug emojis).”

 

