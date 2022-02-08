Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:14 pm
Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his love lady Shibani

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

Actor Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his lady Shibani and disclosed that she is going to be his forever co-traveller.

The cutest couple in the town is all set to register their marriage this month and never miss a chance to express their love for each other.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar will be tying knot with the love of his life this month!

Akhtar, while taking to his Instagram, shared two pictures of the love of his life and captioned, “Forever co-traveller”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Shibani could be seen covering her face with a black mask while her hair tied in a high messy bun.

The to-be-bride took no time to praise the Sky is Pink actor on his post.

She responded, “My forever fav in everything”

The couple has been dating for quite some time and as their bond grew stronger they decided to go for a wedding ceremony.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar’s beau wishes sweet birthday to her partner, ‘My Foo, love you forever’

As reported by Pinkvilla, Farhan and Shibani will be registering their marriage on February 21 and they will take formal vows to be partners for life.

2 hours ago
Kate Middleton to read a bedtime story on CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is all geared up to make...
3 hours ago
Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff join hands for upcoming action thriller

Bollywood’s action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have joined their forces...
4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt went retro for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

The stunning diva Alia Bhatt is all set to promote her upcoming...
11 hours ago
Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean.' during her marriage to Prince Charles

The public, it has been argued, has a very one-sided perspective of...
11 hours ago
Prince Andrew is planning to accuse Virginia of human trafficking in the assault case

According to sources, Prince Andrew and his defence team are reportedly intending...
11 hours ago
Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage 'opened doors' for Prince William and Harry, sources

According to experts, Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla "opened several doors" and...

