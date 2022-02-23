Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:05 pm
Farhan Akhtar shares passionate kiss with his bride Shibani; see photos!

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:05 pm
Farhan Akhtar kisses new wife

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar just four days ago and now the steamy wedding pictures are leaving fans awestruck.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor turned to his Instagram handle to delight fans with a series of greyscale and dreamy pictures from his big day, that took place at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala home Sukoon, having a gala time at their fun and intimate backyard wedding.

“Mera gown mera lace,” Farhan captioned one of his posts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Sharing other pictures from the ceremony he wrote: “A few days ago, Shibani and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Also Read: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar dance their heart out on ‘Senorita’ song

Arguably, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding pictures are nothing short of magic. For the occasion, Dandekar wore a red and beige gown and she highlighted her look with a veil. While Akhtar picked a tux for his special day.

Now, as the photos are going viral, fellow celebrities and netizens are pouring in love and sincere prayers for the newlyweds.

Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Anushka Sharma and many others wished the newly married couple as they reacted to their wedding photos.

Farhan Akhtar wedding

