Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan now has a title song. The emotional song, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, depicts how they are all mending shattered hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust in relationships has been broken.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

Watch here the title song!

Previously, the film’s song Doobey was released, which focused on Deepika and Siddhant’s dazzling chemistry. The film’s most talked-about scenes have been between them.