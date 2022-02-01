Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:16 pm

Gehraiyaan title song: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday deals with heartbreaks

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:16 pm
Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan title song

Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan now has a title song. The emotional song, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, depicts how they are all mending shattered hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust in relationships has been broken.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

Watch here the title song!

Previously, the film’s song Doobey was released, which focused on Deepika and Siddhant’s dazzling chemistry. The film’s most talked-about scenes have been between them.

 

Read More

50 mins ago
Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing...
56 mins ago
Saheefa Jabbar's dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, 'Mood kharaab kardiya'

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on...
1 hour ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif...
1 hour ago
All you need to know about the Tinder Swindler on Netflix?

It's difficult enough to manage dating applications as it is. How can...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot sooner then expected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently looking forward to saying their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tiger Shroff
2 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
4 mins ago
UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Feb 1, 2022 (AFP) - UN chief Antonio Guterres...
Kriti Sanon
10 mins ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
online shopping
10 mins ago
Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600