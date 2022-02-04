Genelia & Riteish reveal the first look of their upcoming comedy thriller

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:08 am
The most beloved couple of Bollywood Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had been working on some exciting project for quite some time and they threw the teaser of something cooking in the pot on their 10th anniversary.

It all started with T-Series asking the couple about some good news to which the Deshmukhs replied that they are going to reveal it a day after.

Read more: Watch: Genelia and Salman burn the dance floor with their zestful moves

Finally, the most anticipated news is revealed and the couple dished out the first look of their upcoming movie Mister Mummy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia wrote in an Instagram post, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy

The post holds two posters of the movie showing Riteish and Genelia being pregnant and throwing some major fun vibes.

The fans took no time to shower their love on the post as the movie looks promising.

Read more: Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 10 years of togetherness

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012 and the couple has been living happily ever since.

