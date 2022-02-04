Genelia & Riteish reveal the first look of their upcoming comedy thriller

The most beloved couple of Bollywood Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had been working on some exciting project for quite some time and they threw the teaser of something cooking in the pot on their 10th anniversary.

It all started with T-Series asking the couple about some good news to which the Deshmukhs replied that they are going to reveal it a day after.

Finally, the most anticipated news is revealed and the couple dished out the first look of their upcoming movie Mister Mummy.

Genelia wrote in an Instagram post, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy”

The post holds two posters of the movie showing Riteish and Genelia being pregnant and throwing some major fun vibes.

The fans took no time to shower their love on the post as the movie looks promising.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012 and the couple has been living happily ever since.