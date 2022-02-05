Here’s what Anand Ahuja feels for Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared what her husband Anand Ahuja feels about her.

The Khoobsurat actress dished out for her fans that Anand feels she is eternally cute even when she is whining.

The actress, who has taken the industry by storm with her charming personality and brilliant acting prowess, tied the knot a few years back and since then living a happy life with her beloved.

Kapoor shared her pictures along with the post including the one that showed the actress whining.

Ahuja took no time to express his love for Sonam on her post and wrote, “You’re the bestesttttt of the bestestttt of the bestesttttt”.

Sonam met Anand in 2015 when she was busy promoting her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the meeting was arranged by her close friends.

She was then approached by him through text messages and then the couple after quite some time fell for each other.

Their wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai on May 8, 2018 and the extravaganza event made headline for many days.