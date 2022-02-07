Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 12:55 pm
Hindi cinema will get back to life in coming months

The Hindi Box Office is all set to finally get some life with the release of movies like Badhai Do, Khiladi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Jhund in the coming months.

Rajkummar Rao’s Badhai Do will hit the screens this Friday and will be the first movie to be released after 83.

The same day, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi will also be released.

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund will hit cinemas on March 4

Some two weeks later, the most anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released and the smash hit trailer has already created big hypes for it.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most awaited film and the critics have been expecting some big business from the movie.

The film would face a clash with Boney Kapoor’s Vilamai with Ajith Kumar.

Then comes Amitabh starrer Jhund which will be in cinemas in March followed by Prabhas’ love story, Radhe Shyam.

Read more: Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

Amid all these releases, no date has been announced yet for Jersey which was previously postponed due to the surge in covid-19.

