Hrithik Roshan fuels dating rumours with Saba Azad after recent meetup

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan spent his Sunday afternoon in the company of his family and friends, including his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the snaps shared by Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik was seen posing with his mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and other members of the family. Saba Azad is seen joining them for their family lunch.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.”

To which, the Dhoom 2 actor commented: “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.”

Meanwhile, Roshan’s fans also showered love and dropped sweet comments in the post.

“You guys made Sunday my favourite day,” wrote one.

Amid rumours of a developing relationship between Hrithik and Saba, an insider told: “Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music.”

“After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner,” it added.