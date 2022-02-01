Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 09:00 pm

Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Tiger Shroff

Jackie turned 65

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff and their son Tiger Shroff, who is also an actor, wished him on Instagram. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also wished Jackie on Instagram Stories with a throwback snapshot.

Sharing a series of pictures of Jackie, Ayesha wrote a heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World! Best son and most loving father!” She also tagged their kids Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff in the post.

The first shot in this post is from a previous photoshoot with Jackie. He is also seen posing with his late father, Kakubhai Shroff, in another photo. The final image depicts Krishna and Tiger as children.

