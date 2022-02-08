Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video
Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser of her video song Mud Mud Ke alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone, popularly known for his role in 365 Days.
The teaser of Mud Mud Ke dropped on February 8 and their chemistry is electric and intimate.
Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Desi Music Factory captioned the first look of the song as, “Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned.”
The Polish sensual thriller 365 Days, which was a major success for Netflix, gave the Italian actor his big break. Two sequels are apparently in the works for the streaming site.
Fans applauded the brief glimpse, particularly praising the high production value and the chemistry of the two leads. “They look like fire,” wrote one fan. “This is going to rock,” commented another.
