Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 01:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone raise temperature with new teaser of ‘Mud Mud Ke’

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 01:24 pm
Jacqueline & Michele Morrone's Mud Mud Ke

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser of her video song Mud Mud Ke alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone, popularly known for his role in 365 Days.

The teaser of Mud Mud Ke dropped on February 8 (today) and their chemistry is electric and intimate.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Desi Music Factory captioned the first look of the song as, “Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned.”

Also, sharing the teaser, Jacqueline wrote, “Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial Full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is going to be grand Stay tuned (sic).”

Also Read: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone reveals he’s single, drove his women fans over the moon

Undoubtedly, the new teaser has set the internet on fire as the glamorous duo look great together with sizzling moments.

Italian actor, model, singer and fashion designer Michele Morrone gained international recognition after playing the role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 Netflix film 365 Days. Now, he is ready for his India debut with Mud Mud Ke.

Read More

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt went retro for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

The stunning diva Alia Bhatt is all set to promote her upcoming...
10 hours ago
Princess Diana's hands 'were not clean.' during her marriage to Prince Charles

The public, it has been argued, has a very one-sided perspective of...
10 hours ago
Prince Andrew is planning to accuse Virginia of human trafficking in the assault case

According to sources, Prince Andrew and his defence team are reportedly intending...
10 hours ago
Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage 'opened doors' for Prince William and Harry, sources

According to experts, Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla "opened several doors" and...
10 hours ago
According to reports, Prince Andrew is attempting to bring an issue to Queen Elizabeth's attention

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in a "grave situation" as the...
10 hours ago
Experts 'do not desire' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom for the Jubilee celebrations.

After delivering 'cringy' advice to workers, Prince Harry has come under fire...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan covid
5 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37...
jason
12 mins ago
Shahid Afridi praises Gladiators batter Jason Roy for his spectacular inning

Jason Roy led the Quetta Gladiators to a 7-wicket win over Lahore...
usman dar
12 mins ago
Rs10bn to be disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sindh: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman...
russia covid
15 mins ago
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

MOSCOW - Russia registered 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600