Michele Morrone, who is most known for his role in the Polish sensual film 365 Days, will soon be seen in India in a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. On February 8, a preview for Mud Mud Ke will be published, followed by the tune on February 12.

Jacqueline herself broke the news, posting the first look of Mud Mud Ke on her Instagram. Jacqueline said on Instagram, with a poster of herself and Michele embracing each other as she wrote, “Breaking the hot news! First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation @iammichelemorroneofficial. Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in here!”

365 Days, Michele’s breakout film, was a great success for Netflix, and two sequels are apparently in the works.