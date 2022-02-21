Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Janhvi Kapoor gives summer vibes in a yellow Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor’s most recent outfit has us shouting “All hail to the sun!” She wore a Manish Malhotra design that gave her a pleasant, breezy vibe. As usual, a desi queen and a great fan of yellow desi attire.

Tanya Ghavri put together the 24-year-most old’s recent look. The Roohi actress donned a simple and elegant saree with triple lovely white borders. Nothing beats a gorgeous blouse for finishing off an outfit.

A wonderful sight to behold was the sleeveless shirt with a deep neckline and delicate floral embroidery. So on-point, you’ll look glammed up like a doll in no time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

