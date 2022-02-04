Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:37 pm
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID 19 cases, as well as its latest variation Omicron, are still causing a stir across the country. Despite the fact that the situation is improving and authorities are removing COVID 19 restrictions, several celebrities have recently tested positive for the fatal virus.

Recently, Jaya Bachchan had tested positive for COVID 19 and has been in home quarantine ever since. And as she is in home quarantine now.

According to an India TV report, the news of Jaya Bachchan testing positive for COVID 19 came to light at the Bachchan family’s monthly checkup, according to Dr. Ajit from the BMC Ward Officer of Juhu.

Every month, the Bachchan family and their workers are examined. According to media sources, Shweta Bachchan had previously tested positive for the fatal virus. While Jaya is supposed to be healing in home isolation, the Bachchans have made no public statement on the subject.

