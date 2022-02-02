Kangna Ranaut hints at hosting a reality show; deletes post later

Bollywood’s outspoken actress Kangna Ranaut has left her fans perplexed after she shared news confirming her role as the host of a forthcoming reality show and then deleted it later.

In a now-deleted post, the Tanu Weds Manu star announced that she will host a show for the first time ever – it’ll be a show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of a report and wrote, “Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor.”

However, the other details about the show were not revealed. She also deleted the post a few minutes after sharing it.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji announced on Instagram about a new reality show via a poster. It read, “Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show.”

The caption read, “It’s showtime! It’s drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read: Kangna Ranaut claims to be the ‘most powerful woman’

Moreover, according to a source, the reality show will feature people locked up inside a particular space for 8 to 10 weeks. The entire space will be under camera surveillance and different tasks and dares will be given to the contestants.

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Tejas. Apart from it, she also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.