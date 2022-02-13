Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:22 am
Kangna Ranaut throws shade at Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan: ‘nothing can save it’

Kangna Ranaut Gehraiyaan

Bollywood diva Kangna Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken personality, has slammed Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan as a ‘bad movie’ for offering nothing new to the industry.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Queen actress said that “no amount of skin show or pornography can save it”. Produced by Karan Johar, Gehraiyaan turned out to be an urban and complex tale of friendship.

She further bashed the film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, calling it ‘trash’ and bashed the makes for selling it under the banner of ‘new age’ romance.

“I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it),” said Kangna.

Also Read: Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out now!

Earlier, Kangana launched her new reality show, Lock Upp and lost her temper when a journalist asked her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions.

The talented actress turned down her question, saying, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

When the journalist denied promoting Gehraiyaan by asking such a question, Ranaut further said, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes.”

