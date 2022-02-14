Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine’s Day love to Saif & Taimur

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, the Talaash actress shared a sweet tribute to the loves of her life on Valentine’s Day. In the photo, Saif had a puzzled expression on his face, while Taimur flashed a wide smile as he posed with an ice-cream bar and even gave a thumbs up.

“Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then let’s ice cream…♥️#forever two❤️ Saifu and Tim Tim,” she captioned the post.