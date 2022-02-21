Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 10:49 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kareena Kapoor pens an adorable birthday wish as baby Jeh turns one

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 10:49 am
Kareena Kapoor wishes Jeh

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet note for her youngest prince Jeh as he turned one today (February 21).

The Talaash actress took to her Instagram to wish her baby boy a very happy birthday with an unseen picture of Jeh with big brother Taimur and it is all about sibling’s love.

In the picture, Tim was seen crawling on the floor and the birthday boy was following him. “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond,” Kareena captioned the adorable post. 

Take a look:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor unveils baby Jeh’s ‘forever mood’ and shares her series of moods

Baby Jeh is one of the most talked-about star kids in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following.

Fans and fellow B-town celebrities also took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday.

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday Jeh”. Soha Ali Khan Pataudi dopped comment saying: “Happy birthday Jeh baba”.

While Karisma Kapoor dropped multiple red heart emoticons and a cake emoji.

Earlier, comparing her two pregnancies, the ace B-town star had revealed that her second one was way tougher for several reasons. “There was a lot of mental distress. My body had stretched. My feet felt like 100kg. This was a difficult pregnancy as compared to Taimur’s. Taimur’s was a breeze, which actually gave me the courage for my second pregnancy,” Kareena had said revealing that Taimur’s was a C-section delivery.

Read More

12 hours ago
Anoushey Ashraf responds to backlash for not doing Khalil Ur Rehman project 

Anoushey Ashraf, a VJ, and actress, responded to the backlash she received...
12 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan's new look goes viral, here's the reason!

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor...
12 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's mysterious post conveys a message to someone

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's ex-wife, appeared to be sending a message to...
14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hold  on’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly put her foot down and chosen to exclude...
14 hours ago
Idris Elba discusses his desire to work with Adele during the BRIT Awards

Idris Elba must have had a fan boy moment when he presented...
15 hours ago
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match
6 mins ago
Corruption, money laundering remain problem for countries like Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry reiterated on Monday that corruption...
India Pakistan Indus Water treaty
35 mins ago
Pak-India Indus Water Commission annual session to commence on March 1

The annual session of the Pakistan-India Indus Water Commission will be held...
48 mins ago
Media working independently, no ban on it: Ali Muhmmad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has media...
PM Imran shares video of newly discovered skiing apot in Swat
1 hour ago
PM Imran shares video of newly discovered skiing apot in Swat

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600