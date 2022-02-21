Kareena Kapoor pens an adorable birthday wish as baby Jeh turns one

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet note for her youngest prince Jeh as he turned one today (February 21).

The Talaash actress took to her Instagram to wish her baby boy a very happy birthday with an unseen picture of Jeh with big brother Taimur and it is all about sibling’s love.

In the picture, Tim was seen crawling on the floor and the birthday boy was following him. “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond,” Kareena captioned the adorable post.

Baby Jeh is one of the most talked-about star kids in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following.

Fans and fellow B-town celebrities also took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday.

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday Jeh”. Soha Ali Khan Pataudi dopped comment saying: “Happy birthday Jeh baba”.

While Karisma Kapoor dropped multiple red heart emoticons and a cake emoji.

Earlier, comparing her two pregnancies, the ace B-town star had revealed that her second one was way tougher for several reasons. “There was a lot of mental distress. My body had stretched. My feet felt like 100kg. This was a difficult pregnancy as compared to Taimur’s. Taimur’s was a breeze, which actually gave me the courage for my second pregnancy,” Kareena had said revealing that Taimur’s was a C-section delivery.