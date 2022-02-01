Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm

Kareena Kapoor recalls her father meeting her vegetarian boyfriend

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is well-known for her passion for both movies and food. In her younger days, the actress, who is now married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons with him, wanted her father Randhir Kapoor to meet her then-boyfriend.

Kareena was chatting with Twinkle Khanna, an actor-turned-writer and host on her Tweak India platform, for an interactive session. When Kareena was on a long break from shooting, she admitted to being a big foodie. “It’s a family thing,” she said.

Twinkle then reminded her of the day her foodie father met her vegetarian boyfriend at a well-known non-vegetarian restaurant.

Randhir had agreed to meet Kareena’s boyfriend for dinner once and was looking forward to visiting Dum Pukht, a restaurant noted for its Mughlai food.

When she informed him that her boyfriend was actually vegetarian, he replied, “Koi baat nahi beta, wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he can eat with the driver).”

Kareena told Twinkle, “You know how they are, and about their food. They are passionate about it.” On being asked if her boyfriend just sat through the dinner, Kareena recalled his reaction and said, “Yeah and watched and stared.”

