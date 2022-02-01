Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love. Akshay Kumar also appeared in the film, and had previously warned Saif not to flirt with Kareena since she came from a “dangerous family.”

Kareena has said that Akshay cornered Saif and cautioned him against wooing Kareena. During the filming of the film, however, Saif proposed to Kareena, and the two eventually married in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She said, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, ‘listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke rah (be careful)’.”

“He was like don’t kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, ‘no, no. I know that, I’ve figured her out’,” she added.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com