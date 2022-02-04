Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali enjoys a lunch date as Taimur eats fries

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:31 pm
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan went on a date

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan were seen eating lunch together in Bandra. On social media, photos and videos from Kareena’s family outing have surfaced.

On Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of Saif and Kareena having a chat while Taimur eats his lunch at Yauatcha.

Click here to watch the video!

One fan commented on the video, “Beautiful family” while another one asked, “Jehangir kaha hai?” Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jehangir will turn one later this month.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

52 mins ago
Birthday girl, Julia Fox enjoys her day with Kanye West dancing the night away

During the birthday dinner, Julia and her friends were gifted Hermes bags,...
52 mins ago
Did Nora Fatehi really delete her Instagram account? Find out

Nora Fatehi is a name who has made a name for herself...
58 mins ago
Michele Morrone, from 365 Days, makes his Bollywood debut with Jacqueline Fernandez

According to Variety, Italian actor Michele Morrone of 365 Days fame is...
3 hours ago
Minal Khan looks phenomenal in a flashback picture

Actress Minal Khan shared a throwback picture in an olive green attire...
4 hours ago
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shows support for Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Actress Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out today and the fraternity...
5 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar will be tying knot with the love of his life this month!

After the big fat wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Pandey
12 mins ago
Ananya Pandey gets a head massage from Deepika Padukone in BTS pictures

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new...
Fiza or Shiza? Drama 'Judwaa' sparks memes frenzy on Twitter
14 mins ago
Fiza or Shiza? Drama ‘Judwaa’ sparks memes frenzy on Twitter

Fiza and Shiza, The internet is in a frenzy over a hilariously...
20 mins ago
‘Admiral Rao’s memoirs underscore coastal communities as stakeholders for seaward security policy’

ISLAMABAD: Local communities as stakeholders are an essential element for the success...
20 mins ago
Mines contract scam: Court dismisses acquittal pleas of Punjab Minister Sibtain, others

An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Friday dismissed the acquittal applications...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600