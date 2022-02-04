Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali enjoys a lunch date as Taimur eats fries

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan were seen eating lunch together in Bandra. On social media, photos and videos from Kareena’s family outing have surfaced.

On Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video of Saif and Kareena having a chat while Taimur eats his lunch at Yauatcha.

One fan commented on the video, “Beautiful family” while another one asked, “Jehangir kaha hai?” Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jehangir will turn one later this month.

