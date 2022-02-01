Kareena Kapoor spotted twinning with ‘Her Boys’

All is good when all is black… This is what the Pataudis are trying to say in their recent picture.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared her family snap where they all could be seen flaunting their looks in black.

The Jab We Met actress could be seen twinning with her boys in the adorable picture.

Kapoor seemed all dolled up for a party in a black stoned top with blue high heels and hair tied in a bun.

On the other hand, Saif rocked the look in black Kurta and white Pyjama.

Although little Jeh was missing in the picture, the family looks adorable together.

On the work front, the actress is all geared up for the release of Laal Singh Chadda.