Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:22 pm
Katrina Kaif says ‘Aluuuuu can’t wait’, as she is excited for Alia’s Gangubai

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is excited about Alia Bhatt’s movie

Alia Bhatt has received a lot of appreciation from celebs for her powerful performance in the trailer. A number of celebs, including Neetu Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have weighed in on Alia’s new film trailer. Katrina Kaif has now been added to the list.

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

Alia has all the reasons in the world to be overjoyed right now. After all, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of anticipation.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

The actress, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared her excitement for Alia Bhatt’s new film. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “Aluuuuu can’t wait’.

Take a look!

katrina

