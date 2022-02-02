Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:53 pm

Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:53 pm
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood Brides with gorgeous Mehndi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind, as the henna application has grown into an art form over time. Although the patterns have changed through time, the customs have not.

Here are four Bollywood and television actresses with stunning Mehendi designs that they wore to their weddings.

Mouni Roy.

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South Indian wedding rituals, got married as per traditional Bengali rituals, and left fans awestruck with her stunning look in wedding ensembles and traditional jewelry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Katrina Kaif.

After married in December, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Katrina uploaded a photo of her hands with the vivid color of henna she applied for her mehndi ceremony while posing by the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam wore a self-work orange salwar-suit with Kiran on the borders to her Mehendi function. Yami decided for a simple and tidy braid to round off her look, ditching the glitzy hairstyles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra discovered a sweet and heartwarming method to express her love for her singer husband Nick Jonas at her wedding. She had henna applied to her hands in order to create a unique design that symbolized something significant to Nick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

