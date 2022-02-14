The newlywed celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen twinning in coordinated denim outfits as they appeared hand-in-hand ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Katrina and Vicky returned to the bay late at night on Sunday to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Mumbai. The couple was said to have been in London together.

The duo wore colour-coordinated denim outfits – Vicky paired a white tee with a jacket and trousers while Katrina rocked denim on denim look, styled with sneakers.

After the pictures and videos of the newlyweds went viral, fans go gaga seeing them walk with clasped hands at the airport.

In videos posted on social media, netizens heaped praises on Katrina and Vicky, hailing the couple’s ‘simplicity’. “They are so simple and cute,” read a comment.

While another added: “Look at the way she holds his hand.” Another fan wrote: “Subah subah dil kush ho gya (Seeing the couple made me happy),” while one more added: “Royal couple of Bollywood.”

Fans also showered the video posts with evil eye amulet emojis, denoting warding off of evil.

Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The pair had made the wedding announcement with identical posts, writing: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”