Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Kiara Advani left the fans blown away with her recent shoot

Kiara Looks mesmerizingly beautiful in elegant gowns. Image: Instagram

Actress Kiara Advani shared her recent photoshoot for Bazaar India and left the fans swooning over her alluring looks.

The Kabir Singh actress looked entrancing in her recent pictures donning a vivid pink strapless gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Read more: Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Hair tied in a braid and with nude lips, the actress took our breath away.

A few other pictures of Advani revealed the stunning actress’s charm in a graceful blue gown.

The star could also be seen beautifully dolled up in silver glittered backless gown adorning her personality.

She polished her looks with vibrant high heels along with the gown.

The actress has been in the limelight for quite some time due to her eye-catchy looks and bold personality.

She made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014, however, earned fame with Netflix’s film Lust Stories in 2018.

Read more: Kiara Advani slays in a vibrant pink attire

Her performance with actor Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh was praised hugely.

