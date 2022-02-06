Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

Lata Mangeshkar

Karisma Kapoor posted a photo of Lata Mangeshkar with Raj Kapoor, Nargis

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr. Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career in the film industry as a young performer, taking minor roles to help support her family when her father died.

On Saturday, actor Karisma Kapoor uploaded a photo of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Raj Kapoor and Nargis, and a young Shashi Kapoor. The monochrome photograph also included music composers Shankar-Jaikishan and Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

