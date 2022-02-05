Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 03:09 pm
Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, once again on ventilator

Web Desk BOL News

Image: India Today

The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted on a ventilator as her health deteriorates, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating the singer.

The Lag Ja Galay singer contracted covid-19 a few days ago and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted in ICU.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar receives extubation trial, still under observation

Last week, the singer received extubation as her health showed minor improvement and the doctors were hopeful about her recovery.

However, as per latest details, the doctors have been worried about her health as she has been under observation and once again on vent.

While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani from the hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

As the news broke on internet, millions for her fans across the globe started praying for the legendary singer.

