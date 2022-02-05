Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, once again on ventilator

The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted on a ventilator as her health deteriorates, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani who has been treating the singer.

The Lag Ja Galay singer contracted covid-19 a few days ago and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted in ICU.

Last week, the singer received extubation as her health showed minor improvement and the doctors were hopeful about her recovery.

However, as per latest details, the doctors have been worried about her health as she has been under observation and once again on vent.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani from the hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”.

As the news broke on internet, millions for her fans across the globe started praying for the legendary singer.