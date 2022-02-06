Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:20 am
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

According to media reports, the Lag Ja Galay singer’s family will let friends and fans pay last respects at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

After showing slight recovery symptoms, was taken off the ventilator. But on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support.

Since her condition was critical, the veteran singer was put under aggressive therapy, reports added.

As soon as the news of her sad demise broke out, several politicians, sportspersons, Bollywood and television stars extend their sincere condolences on social media.

Fans of the acclaimed singer also took to social media to mourn the great loss, recalling Mangeshkar’s good memories. Her legendary songs also resurfaced as netizens remembered her legacy.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she needs no introduction when it comes to her art. She started singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942.

In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal became her first major hit.

