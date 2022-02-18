Legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix series The Fame Game, talked about the female-centric films in today’s era and how women are getting a variety of roles.

In an interview, the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun star said it’s a great time and era for women to be in films.

“Today, when you say a female-centric film, it’s no longer just about a woman who’s taking revenge or is a victim and in the end, she rises above all odds. Now, women are characters in movies. They’re everyday people and aren’t being seeing through glasses of who’s a male or who’s a female. They’re portraying what women today actually do — go to work, be housewives, taking up different professions, shining in sports and so on. And it’s wonderful because then you get a variety of roles to portray, and women have so much more to do onscreen,” she added.

She further noted that the digital medium has a big role to play in bringing women stories to the fore.

Speaking about her upcoming web series on Netflix, Dixit said, “When OTT came in, people started to see women being portrayed differently on screen than what they had seen in films. In these web series, women have such well-written and well-developed characters. Writers are writing scripts with modern sensibilities, not driven by patriarchal mindset.”

The 54-year-old actress thinks the audience wants more from women in the film than just ‘dance’ or a ‘few dialogues.’

“So even audiences have matured and they want to see women in more important roles, and not just someone who is going to dance or say a few dialogues. They want more from the women onscreen which is wonderful for everyone,” added the B-Town diva.

In the web series, all set to stream on February 25, Madhuri will be playing celebrity Anamika Anand, who goes missing unexpectedly. In search of her, hidden realities of the actor’s life are revealed.