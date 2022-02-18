Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 01:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Madhuri Dixit thinks digital medium has a big role in bringing women stories to fore

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 01:50 pm
Madhuri Dixit

Legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix series The Fame Game, talked about the female-centric films in today’s era and how women are getting a variety of roles.

In an interview, the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun star said it’s a great time and era for women to be in films.

“Today, when you say a female-centric film, it’s no longer just about a woman who’s taking revenge or is a victim and in the end, she rises above all odds. Now, women are characters in movies. They’re everyday people and aren’t being seeing through glasses of who’s a male or who’s a female. They’re portraying what women today actually do — go to work, be housewives, taking up different professions, shining in sports and so on. And it’s wonderful because then you get a variety of roles to portray, and women have so much more to do onscreen,” she added.

She further noted that the digital medium has a big role to play in bringing women stories to the fore.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix debut ‘The Fame Game’ to premier this February

Speaking about her upcoming web series on Netflix, Dixit said, “When OTT came in, people started to see women being portrayed differently on screen than what they had seen in films. In these web series, women have such well-written and well-developed characters. Writers are writing scripts with modern sensibilities, not driven by patriarchal mindset.”

The 54-year-old actress thinks the audience wants more from women in the film than just ‘dance’ or a ‘few dialogues.’

“So even audiences have matured and they want to see women in more important roles, and not just someone who is going to dance or say a few dialogues. They want more from the women onscreen which is wonderful for everyone,” added the B-Town diva.

In the web series, all set to stream on February 25, Madhuri will be playing celebrity Anamika Anand, who goes missing unexpectedly. In search of her, hidden realities of the actor’s life are revealed.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. She was also a judge on a dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

Read More

4 hours ago
Ayyan Ali draws intense ire among netizens after her boldest photoshoot

Pakistan fearless model Ayyan Ali, who had her name tarnished in an...
5 hours ago
Neha Dhupia details how she manages her kids and work simultaneously

Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who often sets major family goals...
5 hours ago
Bella Hadid bashes India for banning Muslim hijab

Famed supermodel Bella Hadid recently bashed India and other countries for banning...
13 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' will be split into two parts, with premiere dates set for each

The long-awaited fourth season of "Stranger Things" will be broken into two...
13 hours ago
Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, receives her first royal visitor?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States in...
13 hours ago
Prince William brings royal admirers to tears as he fulfils a promise made to a bereaved schoolboy

After fulfilling a promise made to a grieving student, Prince William has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dogecoin to PKR
4 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 18th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Ukraine
6 mins ago
Ukraine and separatists trade claims of new shelling

KYIV - The Ukrainian military and their Russian-backed separatist foes traded allegations...
Shiba Inu to PKR
6 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 18th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Smeda
8 mins ago
Smeda holds consultative session for upcoming budget

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has initiated a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600