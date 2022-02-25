Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:36 pm
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:36 pm
Malaika Arora thigh-high slit dress
One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora, never fails to impress her fans with her stylish attires.

From rocking the kaftan look to making our jaws hit the floor during red carpet events, Malaika Arora has given us a lot of iconic sartorial moments. The star is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. Her repertoire and Instagram feed are always peppered with stunning looks.

But this time, her dress was brutally trolled and people even asked if Urfi Javed styled her when she was spotted at Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash.

While Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were too spotted by the paps and they all stunned their fans in their respective black outfits at the party, what caught fans’ attention was Malaika.

The dive looked exquisite in a hot black shimmery thigh-high slit dress and had transparent detailing. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for a smokey makeup look.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora trolled for wearing a weird thigh-slit dress

Also Read: Malaika Arora serves a majestic look in this outfit with a risqué plunge neck

However, her ensemble didn’t go well for the netizens and they took to the comments section to troll the yoga maestro.

A fan commented, “Urfi styled her outfit .” Another social media user commented, “Mtlb kuch b pehanna hai ….aise kapde pehanke kaunsi shadi me jate h.”

“Shadi me itne wahiyat kapde kon pehnta h,” another commented.

“What the hell does she think of herself?? 17 like really please age with style madam,” one more keyboard warrior added.

