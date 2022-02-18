Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:03 am
Neha Dhupia details how she manages her kids and work simultaneously

Neha Dhupia opens up about her kids duties

Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who often sets major family goals with adorable clicks alongside two kids, recently opened up on how they are managing kids and their work simultaneously.

In an interview, the former MTV Roadies judge said, “We do not fight over babysitting duties, because we were never people who were extremely conscious of routine. We do not fight, but we try to work our schedules around and it is very tough to manage when you have two kids and also jobs where you do not have a routine. Of course, we can’t move dates for a film but we can ask that we would prefer a Monday shoot instead of Sunday for an ad.”

The actress went on to say that her children have taught them how to stick to a schedule and respect time like never before and that they try to spend as much time as possible with their children from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

“Children have changed my life completely. There are these two human beings who are fully dependent on you and your husband. It’s almost like we are living in this magnetic field where we’re so attached to each other,” added the 41-year-old.

Neha Dhupia is married to Angad Bedi since 2018. They embraced parenthood for the first time the same year as they welcomed Mehr, their daughter. Later, the couple was blessed with a son Guriq earlier in 2021.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

On the work front, Former Miss India won several hearts with her stint in the latest release A Thursday. She played the role of a pregnant cop.

Her movie also stars Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She also judged the reality show Roadies.

