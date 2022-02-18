Netizens laud Yami Gautam for her solid performance in ‘A Thursday’

Actress Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday is undoubtedly a suspenseful and intense drama punctuated with exciting thrills as it was released on Disney Plus Hotstar yesterday (February 17).

The film, featuring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia, has received thumbs-up and good reviews from netizens regarding the cast, storyline, etc.

The Sanam Re star is seen playing Naina, taking 16 students of her kindergarten school hostage. Her character has a suspicious side, with secrets hidden in the caverns of her mind that threaten to destroy the country.

The social media users appreciated Yami Gautam and Karanvir Sharma for their portrayal of Naina and Rohit. One user wrote, “UUUFFFFFF whattt a movieee!!! Just speechless!! Hit me hard!! Can’t stop crying!!! Gripping story & superb execution!! Yami you were absolutely mind-blowing!! And KV, am so proud you were part of this!! My heart goes out to Naina & Rohit!!” Another fan wrote, “Finding Hard To Sleep. A Thursday Is Hanging Over. The Best Performance.”

Appreciation tweet to @yamigautam

You have outshone all your previous performances..the complexity of the character and her emotions is so well portrayed by you and d climax🙌🙌🙌#AThursday #AThursdayonHotstar pic.twitter.com/7jntnSANFh — AARTI KARTHA (@AARTIKARTHA) February 16, 2022

A special tweet is must to appreciate this girl

She was heavily pregnant while shooting this, in her 3rd trimester to be precise

But her health condition never proved as a hurdle in her dedication

Take a bow @NehaDhupia mam🙌🥺#NehaDhupia #KaranvirSharma #YamiGautam #AThursday pic.twitter.com/BzUv2lLNDS — Kitkatcreations🌸🦋 (@KetkiSuhas) February 16, 2022

NAINA JAISWAL @yamigautam you are simply a ROCKSTAR! it is indeed a fantabulous contemporary actress like you who alongwith one of the fantabulous contemporary legendary story teller like @RonnieScrewvala, when team-up can create a magic named #AThursday on A THURSDAY ☑️ pic.twitter.com/cwk65xAQqW — B. Himanshu (@hbtwits4u) February 16, 2022

For those unversed, the film revolves around a hostage situation, trapping the police and the government at the highest levels, for a righteous cause which is revealed in the end.

It also stars Neha Dhupia, as a pregnant cop and Dimple Kapadia as the Prime Minister of India.