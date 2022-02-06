Nora Fatehi addresses her sudden disappearance from Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in India, revealed that her Instagram account was hacked and that led to her disappearance from the platform.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Dance Meri Rani addressed that her official handle’s link was broken yesterday due to several hacking attempts.

“Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning,” wrote Fatehi.

She further extended thankfulness to the team for the revival of the account. “Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram,” she added.

For those unversed, her 37 million Insta fam left shocked and confused when they couldn’t open the 29-year-old actor’s social media account which landed on the ‘content unavailable’ page.

Many users couldn’t believe that Nora Fatehi suddenly deleted her account as she has been very active on the platform lately.

On the work front, the famed star had made headlines after the success of her recent song Dance Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa. The duo has also sparked dating rumours after their pictures from Goa beach circulated all over the internet.

She also garnered immense recognition with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate.

Also, in terms of work, she is best known for her special dance performances in films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan.