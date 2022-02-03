Parineeti Chopra discloses why she had a dull phase in her career

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, says she realizes that the reason for her career’s stagnation was because she compromised her individuality in order to chase roles that other actors were doing.

In a recent chit-chat, the Shudh Desi Romance starlet shared the major reason behind her dull career phase. “Whenever I have tried to follow a formula or what someone else has told me that I should follow what others were doing. Every time I did that, it didn’t work for me. I was not satisfied with that work and neither were my critics, audiences or fans,” she said.

The 33-year-old actress added: “My biggest success at the start of my career was my individuality and the fact that I did things differently and whenever I lost that did something which was formulaic it didn’t work.”

“In the first four years of my career, I was doing something [that brought my individuality], and in the next four years, I was doing certain things (following the herd). But today, I am in a position to be able to choose which four years I want to follow.”

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra flaunts her killer waistline in this crop top & skirt

The actor, however, feels happy that 2021 helped her choose the right path with films such as The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina, and she worked to bounce back. “That is the most wonderful achievement,” she added.

Chopra went on to add that she has also made a lot of changes to her looks and physicality. “Not in terms of looks, not at all! That is something that I wanted to do for myself. I have been doing it even before I became an actor. I haven’t gotten fitter because the world wanted me to do it. My journey towards fitness and changing my look started even before I became an actress. I became an actor in the middle of it and that is when people saw the changes in me.”

Parineeti Chopra began her career in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and went on to give a plethora of hit films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, Kill Dil, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Namaste England.

She will next be a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Apart from acting, she has also recently acquired her 100th dive as a scuba diver.