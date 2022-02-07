Actress Parineeti Chopra is marking eight successful years of her hit film Hasee Toh Phasee, which was aired in 2014.

Taking to Instagram, the Shudh Desi Romance star shared a video clip of her displaying her own version of the song Zehanseeb and left fans swooning over her melodious voice.

In the clip, Chopra was seen dubbing to the heartwarming lyrics of the song to celebrate its 8th year anniversary (today).

She captioned the post: “Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP!”

Directed by Karan Johar, the film showed Siddharth Malhotra as senti Nikhil while Parineeti Chopra played mental Meeta.