Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:28 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Parineeti Chopra marks 8 years of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ with beautiful rendition of Zehnaseeb

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:28 am
Parineeti Chopra Hasee Toh Phasee

Actress Parineeti Chopra is marking eight successful years of her hit film Hasee Toh Phasee, which was aired in 2014.

Taking to Instagram, the Shudh Desi Romance star shared a video clip of her displaying her own version of the song Zehanseeb and left fans swooning over her melodious voice.

In the clip, Chopra was seen dubbing to the heartwarming lyrics of the song to celebrate its 8th year anniversary (today).

She captioned the post: “Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Directed by Karan Johar, the film showed Siddharth Malhotra as senti Nikhil while Parineeti Chopra played mental Meeta.

Read More

9 hours ago
For the Platinum Jubilee, will the Queen bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Given the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, experts believe Queen Elizabeth is hoping to...
9 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth aims for ‘trouble free’ transition’ for Prince Charles’ to the throne

Queen Elizabeth's'sincere wish' for Duchess Camilla to be Queen consort, according to...
11 hours ago
Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox wants him and Kim Kardashian to 'resolve' their issues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's dispute has made headlines in the midst...
12 hours ago
Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl to bring attention to their suffering.

Angelina Jolie wants her fans and followers to be aware of the...
12 hours ago
Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks,...
12 hours ago
In an adorable new photo, Olivia Munn says she's transforming her baby boy Malcolm into a 'buttered biscuit.'

Olivia Munn is certainly having a good time being a mommy! On...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
25 seconds ago
New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
nato forces
10 mins ago
Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

MOSCOW - With war clouds gathering over Ukraine, international diplomacy goes into overdrive on...
honduran president
11 mins ago
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted on Sunday that she has...
chinese
22 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600