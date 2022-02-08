Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The actress’ promotional pictures for the Shakun Batra directed film have sparked considerable debate, but her appearance has only improved.

Ananya wore a black ribbed crop top by Lionne clothes with an inverted sweetheart cutout tied together with a thread to keep her outfit simple. Panday paired this with a pair of high-waist baggy red slacks with patch pockets to keep things as simple as possible.

