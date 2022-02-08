Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Photos: Ananya Panday looks bossy in a Lionne outfit!

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday promotion look

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The actress’ promotional pictures for the Shakun Batra directed film have sparked considerable debate, but her appearance has only improved.

Ananya wore a black ribbed crop top by Lionne clothes with an inverted sweetheart cutout tied together with a thread to keep her outfit simple. Panday paired this with a pair of high-waist baggy red slacks with patch pockets to keep things as simple as possible.

Check out the pictures here!

ananya_1.jpeg

ananya_2.jpeg

 

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

Read More

19 mins ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
21 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
24 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
25 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
37 mins ago
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the...
38 mins ago
TMKOC's Babita explains her arrest rumors, 'police were polite'

Munmun Dutta, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kashmir Solidarity Posts
2 mins ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
Neelam Muneer Khan slays in all black, see photos
6 mins ago
Neelam Muneer Khan slays in all black, see photos

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan, well known for her beauty and style,...
Rana Sanaullah
8 mins ago
Contempt of court plea against Rana Sanaullah:  Petitioner asked to attach relevant documents

A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High...
Galaxy Unpacked 2022
10 mins ago
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Will Take Place in the Metaverse

It appears that South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will be the first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600