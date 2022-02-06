Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran Khan pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:59 pm
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan has also shared his tribute to the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. he wrote, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Read More

49 mins ago
PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
1 hour ago
When Lata Mangeshkar talked about her family's financial crisis

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
3 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo named 2022 Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been honoured as the 2022 Woman of...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Ayeza Khan shares struggles behind a perfect couple photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
4 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Live Updates: Preparations underway at Shivaji Park, PM Modi to arrive for funeral at 6pm

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
6 hours ago
Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Siddiqui extend heartfelt condolences and paid tribute...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jason Roy
54 seconds ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy joins Quetta Gladiators ahead of their match against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: As Quetta Gladiators want to stay in contention for the...
6 mins ago
5 soldiers embrace martyrdom as terrorists across Afghan border open fire

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday reported that five soldiers of Pakistan...
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style
20 mins ago
Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

Syra Yousuf is one of the most prominent faces who has taken...
Lata Mangeshkar
26 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600