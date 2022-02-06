PM Imran Khan pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar
The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.
The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.
However, soon after the news of her sad demise broke out, the fans and celebrities were left heartbroken and turned to social media to express their deepest condolences.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan has also shared his tribute to the late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. he wrote, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”
With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news