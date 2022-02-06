PM Imran Khan pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.