PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites
India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.
The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.
The legendary singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai to attend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends state funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar https://t.co/6nEuiFXXXo
— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, both actors, attended the burial to pay their condolences.
Shah Rukh Khan at Shivaji Park for the last rites of #LataMangeshkar Ji today. pic.twitter.com/ui6b3aPaGH
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 6, 2022
