Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites

06th Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
Lata

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

The legendary singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai to attend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, both actors, attended the burial to pay their condolences.

