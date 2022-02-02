Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm

Preity Zinta gives glimpses of her birthday bash!

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta celebrated her 47th birthday

Preity Zinta, a Bollywood actor, celebrated her 47th birthday in Los Angeles with her family and offered a glimpse of her flawless evening.

The Kal Ho Naa actor shared lovely pictures of her big day on Instagram, which included her husband Gene Goodenough, her brother Manish Zinta, her mother Nilprabha Zinta, and others.

Preity captioned the photos, saying she spent the majority of the day doing mommy chores after the pair received twins via surrogacy last year.

She wrote, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping, and changing nappies.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She added: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. In spite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

53 mins ago
Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating? revealed

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
1 hour ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
1 hour ago
Parizaad: Indian actress Sonam Bajwa praises Ahmed Ali Akbar's performance 

'Parizaad' The blockbuster drama serial finally ends after the grand release of...
1 hour ago
Check out the winning moment of Bigg Boss 15 finale!

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming...
2 hours ago
Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Australian gov’t announces new funding to counter violent extremism

CANBERRA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has committed new funding...
Zip Line
6 mins ago
KMC to Launch First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has planned to build a zip line...
car stunt
19 mins ago
Two men are in trouble due to a car stunt near Sea Link

The Mumbai Police Department apprehended two people for a dangerous car stunt...
Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportunities
20 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportunities

COLOMBO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition, which will...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600