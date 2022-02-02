Preity Zinta gives glimpses of her birthday bash!

Preity Zinta, a Bollywood actor, celebrated her 47th birthday in Los Angeles with her family and offered a glimpse of her flawless evening.

The Kal Ho Naa actor shared lovely pictures of her big day on Instagram, which included her husband Gene Goodenough, her brother Manish Zinta, her mother Nilprabha Zinta, and others.

Preity captioned the photos, saying she spent the majority of the day doing mommy chores after the pair received twins via surrogacy last year.

She wrote, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping, and changing nappies.”

She added: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. In spite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

