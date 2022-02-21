Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 02:29 pm
Priyanka Chopra shares a love-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy, had their best time together as they spent the weekend together.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated millions of fans with a love-filled photo with husband Nick Jonas. “My favourite kind of Sunday,” she wrote.

Despite being preoccupied with parental duties, the duo took out time for a perfect outing as they shared a PDA-filled snap and fans just can’t stop gushing over them.

In the picture, Chopra is seen holding Nick Jonas’ hand as he is driving a car.

For the unversed, the couple had announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on January 22 this year. They had shared a joint statement on their respective social media pages. ”

We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

