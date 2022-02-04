Raj Kundra says Rakhi is ‘only real person in Bollywood’, shared a video

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, appeared in a video with Rakhi Sawant, calling her the “only real person in Bollywood.” Earlier this week, he shot the video on the sidelines of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday party.

As Rakhi introduced Raj as her ‘brother’ in the video, he said, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She has stood up for what is right. Thank you so much.” She smiled and replied, “Thank you, you are my brother forever. Aur aap aise hi khush raho (May you always stay happy like this).” He blew a kiss at the camera and thanked her.

