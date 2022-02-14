Controversial Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has announced to call it quits with husband Ritesh Singh on the eve of Valentine’s Day 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the Pardesiya item girl turned to her Instagram and issued to confirm her separation with Ritesh Singh.

She wrote, “Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

“I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always,” she added further.

The actress first mentioned Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14 and informed fellow contestants about her marriage with him.

She had also revealed that Singh was previously married to someone and has a son with her.

Rakhi had confirmed her official relationship with her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 who entered the show as a wild card entry and stayed there for a few weeks before getting eliminated.