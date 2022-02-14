Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rakhi Sawant announces her split with husband Ritesh Singh: ‘I’ve to focus on my work’

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm
Rakhi Sawant announces split with Ritesh Singh

Controversial Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has announced to call it quits with husband Ritesh Singh on the eve of Valentine’s Day 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the Pardesiya item girl turned to her Instagram and issued to confirm her separation with Ritesh Singh.

She wrote, “Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

“I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always,” she added further.

The actress first mentioned Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14 and informed fellow contestants about her marriage with him.

She had also revealed that Singh was previously married to someone and has a son with her.

Also Read: BB 15: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation about her husband

Rakhi had confirmed her official relationship with her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 who entered the show as a wild card entry and stayed there for a few weeks before getting eliminated.

Read More

3 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor spills beans about surprise for Malaika on Valentine's Day

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora...
3 hours ago
Katrina & Vicky coordinated denim outfits as they walk hand-in-hand at airport

The newlywed celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen twinning...
4 hours ago
Photo: Sonam Kapoor's look on Valentine's Day

Bollywood stylish diva Sonam Kapoor dished out an adorable picture with husband...
14 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 14th February #240 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 240 that was released today, February 11,...
14 hours ago
Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

An anti-monarchy organisation in the United Kingdom recently referred to the "stark...
14 hours ago
Brie Larson's training for Captain Marvel took her body 'far beyond' her expectations.

Brie Larson got in shape for her role as Captain Marvel. As...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call
3 mins ago
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a...
20 mins ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
Sherry Rehman slams govt on falling rupee against dollar
24 mins ago
PM’s statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
Feroze Khan and Alizey blessed with a baby girl
30 mins ago
Feroze Khan, wife Alizey blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Alizey are happy to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600