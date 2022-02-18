Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
Ranveer Singh showcases his chiselled physique in this fierce click

18th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
Ranveer Singh intense body workout

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is best known for his unusual taste in fashion outfits, has on Friday posted a picture to give fans a glimpse of his ripped biceps and also a surge of inspiration to get moving today.

The Gunday star took to his Instagram and not just won hearts with his debonair looks but has also emerged as a fitness icon for his fans and followers.

In the shared picture, he has set major fitness goals for his admirers and social media users as he was captured seen wearing a grey-coloured vest. He kept his fierce bearded look with hair tied in a pony in the click.

Showcasing his chiselled biceps, Ranveer captioned the post as, “Didn’t come this far to only come this far”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika’s hair, see reaction!

Ranveer is widely loved for his high energy and power-packed performances as much for his quirky sense of fashion. The actor never shies away from experimenting with his wardrobe and all his public appearances.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

Lastly, the talented actor was seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

