Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm

Rhea Chakraborty looks fearless in a backless outfit!

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty via Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty is the type of celebrity that strives to live a normal life. The actress considers everyday life to be luxurious. She looked incredibly sophisticated and gorgeous in a recent social media post with a life-changing quote.

The actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself in a backless dress on Instagram. She looks stunning and captioned the photo with a life quote by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho.

Her post reads, “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear -Paulo Coelho.” The actress seems to create a new rage in her fashion hooked dress.

Rhea Chakraborty recently starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in Rumy Jafry’s Chehre. Last year, the film was released, and it is about a murder mystery. Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer and Emraan plays a suspect in a courtroom drama.

 

