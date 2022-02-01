Rhea Chakraborty looks fearless in a backless outfit!

Rhea Chakraborty is the type of celebrity that strives to live a normal life. The actress considers everyday life to be luxurious. She looked incredibly sophisticated and gorgeous in a recent social media post with a life-changing quote.

The actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself in a backless dress on Instagram. She looks stunning and captioned the photo with a life quote by Brazilian lyricist Paulo Coelho.

Her post reads, “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear -Paulo Coelho.” The actress seems to create a new rage in her fashion hooked dress.

Check out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty recently starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in Rumy Jafry’s Chehre. Last year, the film was released, and it is about a murder mystery. Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer and Emraan plays a suspect in a courtroom drama.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com